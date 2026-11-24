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In brief Coinkite’s detailed postmortem confirms Coldcard firmware generated wallet seeds with a weak software random-number generator from March 2021 to July 2026, leaving seeds guessable enough for attackers to regenerate keys offline and steal funds.

The flaw evaded at least 15 security reviews—including two paid audits and an AI-assisted one—because checks confirmed the hardware RNG code existed but never verified seed generation actually used it.

Coinkite notes the first thefts began two days after Kimi K3’s release, calling AI discovery a “plausible hypothesis.”

Four months after attackers drained Bitcoin from compromised Coldcard hardware wallets, the device’s maker has published a detailed autopsy of how a single configuration error went undetected for more than five years, slipping past at least 15 separate security reviews before thieves exploited it.

The postmortem, released Monday by manufacturer Coinkite and modeled on an NTSB accident report, confirms the core failure when the exploit surfaced in July: from March 2021 through July 2026, Coldcard firmware generated wallet seeds using a software pseudo-random number generator, MicroPython’s Yasmarang, instead of the device’s intended hardware random-number generator.

The result was seeds with roughly 40 to 72 bits of effective randomness rather than the 128-bit target, weak enough for attackers to regenerate private keys offline and steal funds without ever touching a device.

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The new report’s most revealing section is its accounting of why the flaw hid for so long.

Coinkite documented at least 15 independent review efforts between 2021 and 2026, including two paid third-party audits, physical-security work by Ledger Donjon, and even an AI-assisted firmware review that produced 85 findings. None caught it.

As the report puts it, every check “answered a nearby question rather than the critical one”: release checks confirmed the hardware-RNG code was present, but not that seed generation actually reached it, and statistical tests couldn’t distinguish the defective generator’s output from a properly seeded one.

A safeguard meant to reject the faulty configuration, a guard in the underlying libNgU code, simply didn’t work.

The scale of losses remains murky. Coinkite said it has received about 300 loss-related support tickets tied to 242 accounts, roughly 0.21% of its estimated user base, while Galaxy Research has attributed more than 8,600 addresses to the theft. The company cautions that those figures count different things and can’t be combined into a victim total.

One thread running through the report is the role of AI. Coinkite notes the first thefts began just two days after the Kimi K3 model’s full weights were released, calling AI-assisted discovery “a plausible hypothesis, not an attribution.”

It also documents how, after the flaw went public, the Bitcoin Red Team used Kimi K3 to run a 108-hour multi-model sweep that flagged nearly 8,000 candidate findings across 501 Bitcoin projects, underscoring how AI has upended the economics of vulnerability hunting.

Coinkite has since rebuilt its seed generation, adding mandatory user entropy, multiple hardware sources, and build-time and boot-time checks, with an independent review by Keylabs concluding the defect is “fully closed” in current standard firmware.

But no update repairs seeds already created on affected devices; those users must migrate to new ones. The report ends with a plea to whoever holds the stolen Bitcoin: return it.

“Some victims lost life-changing amounts, and returning the funds is the only action that can directly reduce that harm,” the company said.