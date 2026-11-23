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In brief OpenAI is recruiting local partners to provide free, hands-on AI help to U.S. small businesses.

Partners can earn up to $8,000 a month for four days of in-person work and a monthly workshop.

Participating businesses also get three months of ChatGPT Business for free.

OpenAI wants people to spread the gospel of ChatGPT to their local businesses. And it is willing to pay them up to $8,000 a month to do it.

The company launched OpenWorks, a program that recruits AI-savvy individuals and small consulting teams to help neighborhood businesses figure out what to do with the technology. The idea is to move beyond telling a restaurant owner that AI will change everything and actually build something useful for the restaurant.

OpenAI will pay selected partners a monthly stipend of up to $8,000. In exchange, applicants must commit to four full days of free, in-person work with local businesses each month, plus one community workshop. It's not an $8,000 salary just for being good at prompts.

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That said, this isn't a full-time job with an automatic $96,000 salary. The company advertises a maximum monthly stipend and asks partners to spend four full days each month providing free, in-person assistance, plus hosting one community workshop.

The application asks candidates to describe a real problem they've solved using AI, what changed afterward, and which businesses they'd help first. Knowing how to give ChatGPT clever instructions apparently isn't enough; experience in coding, automation, marketing or operations helps.

Small businesses pay nothing for the service. They pick a problem, work with a partner on a solution, and get three months of ChatGPT Business at no cost. OpenAI says the pilot covers independently owned U.S. businesses, but leaves out startups backed by venture capital, private-equity-owned companies, and software firms.

OpenAI's new street team

The company has some examples to sell the idea. In Fargo, North Dakota, the owners of Tiny Things, a gift shop selling miniatures, used ChatGPT with an OpenWorks partner to build an inventory dashboard. One owner estimated that commissioning a similar tool would have cost about $50,000.

In Charleston, a microgreens grower used the chatbot to find restaurants and write personalized pitches to chefs. He estimates his response rate went from 20% to 75% and says he landed 10 new restaurant customers in four months. Those are the businesses' own accounts, not independently audited results.

OpenWorks is starting in 20 communities, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Fargo. OpenAI is inviting applicants elsewhere, too, under the slogan "Help us reach every community in America."

The push comes as the company works to turn consumer enthusiasm into recurring business usage. As Decrypt reported in April, enterprise customers already accounted for more than 40% of OpenAI's revenue, according to the company.

Competition also provides an incentive. Anthropic overtook OpenAI in one measure of business AI adoption earlier this year, even as ChatGPT remained a major consumer destination.

Getting ChatGPT into more neighborhood businesses gives OpenAI another route to paying customers, though the company hasn't said what happens after the free three-month offer. It also follows an October effort with America's Small Business Development Centers to train advisers and reach at least 1,000 businesses through workshops.

OpenAI has not announced a general application deadline or a fixed stipend for everyone accepted. The form is open now, and its most important question is pretty straightforward: Can you actually show up four full days a month and help somebody run a business better?