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In brief Baidu released ERNIE 5.5 Flash Preview under the Apache 2.0 license, allowing commercial use, modification and redistribution.

The model has 280 billion parameters but activates only 14 billion per token, generating more than 200 tokens per second, according to Baidu.

Baidu's benchmarks place the model ahead of several Chinese competitors in coding and American flagship models in certain business automation tasks.

Baidu, China's equivalent of Google, released its ERNIE 5.5 Flash Preview AI model this week, giving developers worldwide free access to a high-speed reasoning model designed to handle complex coding and autonomous tasks at relatively low computational costs.

The release comes nearly two weeks after Baidu introduced the model through its cloud computing platform. Developers can now download it, modify it and build commercial products around it under the permissive Apache 2.0 license, without paying Baidu for every interaction.

Baidu has been pursuing computational efficiency for some time. In May, the company released ERNIE 5.1, claiming its pre-training cost was just 6% of that of comparable AI models.

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ERNIE 5.5 Flash Preview uses a mixture-of-experts architecture, which divides the neural network into specialized subnetworks. The model has 280 billion parameters—the numerical values that encode what an AI learned during training—but uses only 14 billion to process each token.

Baidu also compressed most of the model's weights to four-bit precision to reduce memory consumption and incorporated a technique called speculative decoding, which drafts several tokens in parallel for the main model to verify. Its context window exceeds one million tokens, allowing it to process hundreds of thousands of words within a single session.

In one demonstration, Baidu tasked the model with developing a third-person martial arts video game using Unreal Engine 5.8. The model spent 11 hours writing code, integrating existing graphical assets and iteratively fixing bugs, despite being unable to process images natively.

How ERNIE 5.5 Flash stacks up against the competition

On Terminal-Bench 4.0, which measures an AI agent's ability to complete computer tasks through a command-line interface, ERNIE achieved 46.5%. DeepSeek V4.1 Flash scored 42.3%, GLM-5.3-Flash achieved 35.8%, and OpenAI's GPT-6.1 Sol scored 56.1%.

The Chinese model also outperformed both GPT-6.1 Sol and Claude Opus 5.5 on AutomationBench, which evaluates business workflows across different applications. ERNIE scored 61.9%, compared with 49.3% for GPT and 58% for Claude, according to Baidu's evaluations.

These are manufacturer-reported results, however, and the evaluations use different software environments for some competing models.

Image: Baidu

Baidu's international API pricing is $0.28 per million input tokens and $1.13 per million output tokens. The model is also available through a free tier on OpenRouter.

The decision to release the model puts Baidu alongside Chinese competitors like Alibaba and DeepSeek, which have made increasingly capable AI models available for businesses to run on their own infrastructure.

For Baidu, giving away a model could help attract developers to an ecosystem where the company makes money selling computing resources. Its AI cloud infrastructure revenue grew 94% year over year in the third quarter, helping offset weakness in its advertising business.

The model is technically open-weight rather than fully open-source AI, since the release does not provide everything necessary to reproduce its training. Running it independently also requires substantial hardware: Even its most compressed official version contains approximately 166 GB of model files.

Baidu says the model is still undergoing training and has yet to announce a date for the final release of ERNIE 5.5 Flash.