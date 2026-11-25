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In brief 1Password disclosed that an attacker breached its backend via an employee’s compromised GitHub account, copying a subset of customers’ names, email addresses, account identifiers and non-secret metadata, plus source code and some infrastructure credentials..

Your vaults, the items in them, and the keys that protect them were not affected, according to the company.

The main risk is phishing: be wary of unexpected 1Password emails, especially fake recovery or invitation requests.

Password manager 1Password has disclosed a security breach in which an attacker accessed some of its backend systems and copied customer account information, though the company says the vaults where users store their passwords and other secrets were never touched.

In a disclosure published Tuesday, the Toronto-based firm said it began investigating on Nov. 19 after detecting that an attacker had gained access to an employee’s corporate GitHub account. The intruder used that access to reach

1Password’s source code and push malicious code to backend services, which then downloaded administrative data on a subset of customers. At no point, the company said, were vault contents accessible to the attacker.

Here’s what was taken, according to 1Password: customer names and email addresses, account and user identifiers, account creation and last sign-in times, public keys (which are public by design), certain protocol parameters that can’t be used to access an account, and non-secret internal metadata.

The attacker also copied source code from private repositories and gained access to the company’s software build systems, which hold some infrastructure credentials. 1Password said it has rotated all credentials that may have been exposed.

Crucially for users, the breach did not expose the data that actually matters: your vaults, the items inside them, the keys that protect them, or your account recovery keys.

1Password’s design means it never stores your account password or Secret Key, so an attacker who gets into its servers still can’t decrypt your vault. The company stressed there’s nothing you need to change in your account, and its apps and browser extensions are working normally.

What users should do, for now, comes down to what is generally good advice at all times: watch out for phishing emails, because they’re surely coming.

Because names and email addresses were exposed, affected users are prime targets for scam emails impersonating 1Password, particularly fake account-recovery or invitation requests.

The company urged caution with any unexpected message mentioning 1Password, and reiterated that it will never contact you to ask for your account password or Secret Key, which you should only ever enter in the official app or on the official site after opening it yourself.

One wrinkle involves emailed invitation and recovery links, which contain a token. 1Password said a small number of users in that state were notified directly; as a precaution, it lengthened the verification codes in those emails from six digits to ten alphanumeric characters to make guessing them impractical.

The incident echoes a run of breaches hitting companies that hold users’ most sensitive data, a pattern that has emerged this year as attackers increasingly target third-party systems and developer accounts rather than the encryption itself.