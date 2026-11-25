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In brief Nvidia agreed to pay $290 million in cash to settle a 2018 shareholder lawsuit alleging it misled investors about how much of its gaming GPU revenue came from cryptocurrency miners during the 2017-2018 boom; the company denies wrongdoing.

The sum represents about 14% of the roughly $2.06 billion the plaintiffs’ expert estimated the class could have won at trial.

The case ran from a 2021 dismissal through a partial appeals revival and the Supreme Court.

Nvidia has agreed to pay $290 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit dating back to 2018, resolving long-running claims that the chipmaker misled investors about how much of its soaring gaming revenue was actually driven by cryptocurrency miners.

According to a court filing Tuesday, the proposed cash settlement would close a case rooted in the 2017-2018 crypto boom, when miners snapped up Nvidia’s GeForce GPUs to mint coins, with the sales booked as gaming revenue.

As Decrypt reported, shareholders alleged Nvidia downplayed its dependence on that volatile mining demand, leaving investors blindsided when the boom collapsed.

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In November 2018, the company cut its quarterly revenue forecast as mining demand evaporated, and its stock tumbled roughly 28% over the following two trading sessions.

The settlement covers investors who bought Nvidia stock between Aug. 10, 2017, and Nov. 15, 2018. An analysis commissioned by the plaintiffs estimated Nvidia had understated its crypto-related GPU sales by about $1.1 billion over that stretch.

The company has consistently denied wrongdoing, arguing it could not reliably quantify how much of its gaming revenue stemmed from mining, and it is not admitting liability as part of the deal.

The case has taken a winding, years-long path through the courts. A district court dismissed the suit in March 2021 for failure to adequately allege the executives knew they were misleading investors. A federal appeals court then partly revived it in 2023, keeping the claims alive against Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang while dismissing those against two other executives, including Colette Kress, the finance chief who briefly served as interim CEO during Huang’s recent ouster.

The dispute then reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard arguments before dismissing the appeal in December 2024 without ruling on the merits. The district court certified the class in March 2026, and the $290 million figure emerged from mediation led by former federal judge Layn Phillips, whose recommendation both sides accepted in September.

The sum is modest for a company whose market value has swelled into the trillions on the AI boom.

Plaintiffs’ damages expert pegged the maximum the class could have won at trial at about $2.06 billion, meaning the settlement represents roughly 14% of those potential damages, a figure the plaintiffs’ lawyers note compares favorably with typical securities-case recoveries.

Those attorneys said they plan to seek up to 21.4% of the fund, or about $62 million, in legal fees, which they stressed sits below the Ninth Circuit’s 25% benchmark.

The settlement still requires court approval. Under the plaintiffs’ proposed schedule, the court would first decide whether to grant preliminary approval and send notice to affected shareholders, with a final settlement hearing to follow about 130 days later.

Notably, the deal is unrelated to the separate, far more recent turmoil around Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang, whose brief ouster and reinstatement this month over a spy-tinged scandal rattled markets.

For Nvidia, the agreement finally draws a line under one of the last major legal hangovers from crypto’s last great mining frenzy.