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In brief X won a default judgment in London’s High Court on Nov. 20 against Vivek Kumar Sen and Zamyang Sherpa, accused of running a network of Bitcoin-focused accounts to game its Creator Revenue Sharing payouts.

No money was awarded yet—damages will be set at a later hearing—though X claims the scheme drew over £207,384 ($271,000), plus £75,000 in costs.

Musk responded “Don’t mess with X.”

Elon Musk’s X has won a default judgment in a UK court against two men accused of running a network of Bitcoin-focused accounts that gamed the platform’s creator-payout system, a case that prompted Musk to warn fraudsters: “Don’t mess with X.”

London’s High Court entered the judgment on Nov. 20 against Vivek Kumar Sen and Zamyang Sherpa after neither man filed an acknowledgment of service or a defence, with Master Teverson ruling in favor of X without a trial.

A default judgment means the court entered the order because the defendants failed to engage, not because the allegations were tested and proven. Either defendant can apply within seven days of being served to have the order varied or set aside.

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The case dates to a claim issued Sept. 21, when X sued the pair and unidentified accomplices for allegedly operating a coordinated bot army to inflate engagement and siphon money from its Creator Revenue Sharing program.

According to the claim, six enrolled accounts, including handles such as @Vivek4real_ and @Bitcoin_Teddy, were amplified by three additional accounts using likes, reposts and replies to manufacture the engagement that drove payouts.

Crucially, the judgment awards no money yet. Because X sued for “an unspecified sum,” the order states the amount of damages and interest will be decided later at a separate Disposal Hearing.

X has estimated the improperly obtained revenue at no less than £207,384 (about $271,000) and said it is seeking at least £75,000 ($98,000) more in investigation and remediation costs. Those are the company’s claimed figures, not sums the court has granted.

X General Counsel James Burnham announced the ruling, writing that the company had “sued people who abused Creator Revenue Sharing by operating a network of accounts to manipulate engagement” and that the court had now entered judgment against two of them.

“We aren’t kidding around,” he added. “Fraudsters worldwide: Do not mess with X.” Musk reposted the statement with his own terse endorsement.

Even once damages are set, recovering the money is a separate matter that depends on whatever assets Sen and Sherpa hold.

The case reflects the broader strain of the “engagement economy,” where platforms paying creators based on activity have become targets for coordinated manipulation.

X retired Creator Revenue Sharing, which launched in 2023 and paid out based on engagement, on Sept. 7, replacing it the next day with Original Content Rewards, a system it says emphasizes original material over raw engagement volume, a shift partly aimed at the kind of gaming alleged here.