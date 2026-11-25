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In brief OpenAI is combining ChatGPT’s Chat and Work experiences, with a shared usage allowance coming to Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers in December.

Advanced conversations will compete with resource-intensive agentic tasks for the same allowance, potentially reducing the effective usage available to paying customers.

Early users have pushed back against the change. OpenAI has not disclosed how large the combined allowance will be.

OpenAI has begun rolling out a unified ChatGPT experience that could substantially reduce how much subscribers can use its most capable AI models without paying extra. Some of its highest-paying customers see the change as a downgrade.

“We’re beginning to roll out the combined Chat and Work experience to a small group of Pro users to learn from feedback before we roll out more broadly,” OpenAI's Thibault Sottiaux announced on X Tuesday.

Starting in December, Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers will have a single usage allowance covering ChatGPT and Codex, OpenAI says. The change goes well beyond removing a tab from ChatGPT's interface.

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Until now, subscribers could have lengthy reasoning conversations without eating into their Work or Codex allowances. Even GPT-6 Pro had separate message limits under the existing system.

Hi. We’re beginning to roll out the combined Chat and Work experience to a small group of Pro users to learn from feedback before we roll out more broadly. Let us know what you think and where we can improve! — Tibo (@thsottiaux) November 24, 2026

ChatGPT Work lets users delegate complex assignments, such as conducting research or creating presentations. OpenAI's usage guide estimates that Plus subscribers can send as few as five Astra messages in Work or Codex within a five-hour window, depending on the task.

Under the new system, spending an afternoon discussing philosophy with ChatGPT could then leave users with less capacity to build an app later that evening. Conversely, developers who exhaust their allowance writing software could find themselves restricted to Instant chat—and that model is quite dumb.

OpenAI will measure consumption in tokens, the small units of information AI models process and generate. Instant chat will not count toward the shared allowance, so the change does not mean all conversations will suddenly become capped.

“We expect most users won't need to wait for their usage to reset more often than they do now,” OpenAI wrote in its guidance. What the company hasn't disclosed is the new token budget for each plan, whether it will preserve the equivalent of both existing allowances combined, or how much individual users' effective limits could shrink.

Decrypt contacted OpenAI to ask whether subscribers would retain their combined entitlements or receive less AI usage for the same monthly fee. The company did not respond by publication time.

The loss of separate usage budgets is confirmed. A net reduction in total available usage, its magnitude, and whether it will affect every subscriber on the three plans are not.

An "upgrade" users weren't asking for

The responses to Sottiaux's announcement were largely negative, with most users arguing that keeping conversational and agentic usage separate was precisely what made ChatGPT worth paying for.

“My weekly allowance in Codex was always used in under 8hrs. Now I’ll have barely any usage to do anything,” wrote X user Rooke Poole in response.

AI enthusiast Kol Tregaskes asked whether high-volume reasoning conversations would remain available and whether subscribers would receive larger allowances to compensate. “It is one of the biggest advantages it has over Claude right now,” he wrote. “But yeah, it'd be a shame that we're going to get limited by tokens for just chatting.”

Imagine be a paid user, Pro subs at that, and OpenAI do this to you without you even wanting to be in the small group. Acting like this is a good thing is terrible PR, honestly honesty would be their best policy on this one. The only reason for the merging of Chat and Work is for… — Big WUM (@BigWum) November 24, 2026

Another user, Nicolas Z, reported that ChatGPT and Codex displayed identical usage allowances after the merger reached his account. Veronica Craft reported losing the ability to edit messages when using certain models.

The change comes after OpenAI doubled Work allowances for some Pro subscribers while maintaining separate limits for conversational Pro models. A larger Work allowance doesn't necessarily compensate for the loss of a separate Chat quota which is much bigger than the one available in Work mode.

It also fits into OpenAI's broader push toward agents, which has shifted the company's attention from answering questions to performing entire jobs.

Subscribers who exhaust the shared allowance can wait for a reset, upgrade their plan, or buy credits for eligible features, OpenAI says. Its most expensive consumer subscription currently costs $500 a month.