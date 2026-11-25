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In brief Ukraine's parliament passed a law legalizing the country's crypto market and setting tax rules for virtual assets, with 271 lawmakers voting in favor.

Crypto profits will be taxed at 18% plus a 5% military levy from July 2027, while swaps between crypto assets will not be taxed.

The National Bank of Ukraine will oversee stablecoins and exchanges that convert crypto into cash, and can allow or ban stablecoin circulation.

Ukraine's parliament has passed a law to legalize the country's crypto market and tax virtual asset transactions, with the new rules set to take effect on July 1, 2027.

The Verkhovna Rada approved bill No. 10225-d in its second reading and as a whole on Wednesday, with 271 lawmakers voting in favor, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, first deputy chair of the parliament's finance, tax and customs committee, said on Telegram. The law still needs to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zhelezniak said the law would bring in an extra 15 billion hryvnias (around $330 million) in budget revenue.

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How crypto will be taxed

Under the law, individuals will pay 18% personal income tax and a 5% military levy on profits from crypto transactions, according to state news agency Ukrinform. Swapping one crypto asset for another will not be taxed, and losses from previous years can be carried forward.

For crypto bought before the law takes effect, a reduced rate will apply when holders cash out into traditional currency during 2027 and 2028: 5% plus the military levy. Zhelezniak wrote that the reduced rate would apply to "the entire volume," rather than only to profits.

Who will regulate the market

Oversight will be split between the National Securities and Stock Market Commission and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). The central bank will be responsible for stablecoins, and can set its own rules for their use, including allowing or banning their circulation.

The NBU will also authorize and supervise issuers of e-money tokens and providers that exchange virtual assets for traditional money, the central bank said in a statement, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

A long road to legalization

Ukraine first moved to legalize crypto in 2021, and Zelensky signed a law on virtual assets in March 2022, weeks after Russia's full-scale invasion. Soon after, the NBU banned purchases of crypto with hryvnias.

The new bill, which adds tax rules and aligns Ukraine's regulation more closely with the EU's as part of its bid for membership, passed its first reading in September 2025.

Ukraine has also explored other ways to bring crypto into the state's orbit. Lawmakers submitted a bill to create a strategic crypto reserve in June 2025, and in June 2026, the country placed more than $8.3 million in seized USDT under state management for the first time.