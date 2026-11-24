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In brief CertiK trained law enforcement officers at an INTERPOL cybercrime meeting in Hanoi on tracing stolen crypto across blockchains and getting exchanges to freeze funds.

Officers followed funds from a real wallet compromise through swaps, bridges and intermediary wallets to three deposit addresses at an exchange.

CertiK said Web3 security losses reached about $2.6 billion in the first three quarters of 2026, driven by compromised keys, phishing and supply-chain attacks.

Blockchain security firm CertiK trained police investigators from across Asia and the South Pacific in tracing stolen crypto and securing asset freezes at an INTERPOL meeting in Hanoi, the company said.

The 3rd INTERPOL Asia and South Pacific Working Group Meeting on Cybercrime ran from October 27 to October 30, 2026. It was organized by INTERPOL's Cybercrime Directorate and Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security. CertiK said senior law enforcement officials from 20 countries attended, with stablecoin issuer Tether and South Korean exchange Upbit among the other private-sector partners.

Following the money

CertiK's sessions focused on the two stages of recovering stolen crypto: mapping how funds move after a theft, then using that evidence to ask exchanges to freeze them.

Officers worked through a real wallet-compromise case, using open-source block explorers and CertiK's compliance software to follow stolen funds through token swaps, cross-chain bridges and intermediary wallets to three deposit addresses at an exchange. The exercise included spotting address-poisoning decoys, which attackers use to send investigators down false trails.

CertiK's team then explained the process for contacting the exchange, using its law enforcement portal and filing formal requests to freeze the funds.

Other sessions covered how to read wallet activity before and after a suspicious transaction, how smart contract vulnerabilities and audit findings can inform an investigation, and how to tell apart attacks involving compromised signing keys, phishing and social engineering.

"Investigators need both a clear picture of how an attack happened and a practical route to act on the evidence," Esme Pau, CertiK's head of capital markets and policy, said in a statement.

Interpol's crypto crackdown

Fellow security firm Group-IB, which also presented, tweeted that the four-day meeting drew more than 80 participants from over 43 countries and regions. INTERPOL's working group for heads of regional cybercrime units first met in Manila in September 2024.

The training comes as INTERPOL steps up its work on crypto-enabled crime. In July 2026, it said that a 20-year-old Thai suspect's wallet had moved more than $122.5 million in romance-scam proceeds in 10 months, using cross-chain swaps to hide the trail. The case was one of many in Operation First Light, a 97-country sweep that led to 5,811 arrests.

💫 Group-IB participated in the 3rd @INTERPOL_Cyber Asia & South Pacific Cybercrime Working Group Meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, held from 27–30 October 2026. Led by INTERPOL’s Cybercrime Directorate - Asia & South Pacific Cybercrime Operations Desk and co-hosted by Vietnam’s… pic.twitter.com/tYaKEUnaXL — Group-IB Global (@GroupIB) November 3, 2026

In October 2026, Operation Serengeti III recovered more than $105 million across 21 African countries and shut two illegal crypto mining centers in Angola. It followed Operation Catalyst, in which INTERPOL and Afripol arrested 83 people in 2025. INTERPOL's member countries also designated scam-compound networks, which channel billions of dollars through crypto, a transnational criminal threat in November 2025.

Tether, which can freeze USDT at flagged addresses, has become a regular partner in such investigations. In April 2026, it froze more than $344 million in USDT across two Tron addresses in coordination with U.S. authorities. Earlier this month, it formed a task force with Tron and Chainalysis to trace illicit USDT on Tron and help police freeze it.

Stablecoins such as USDT remain a concern for investigators. Earlier this month, a UK taskforce convened by think tank RUSI warned that USDT has been linked to Russian-speaking laundering networks, citing a July 2025 HM Treasury report.

$2.6 billion in losses

Pau cited about $2.6 billion in Web3 security losses during the first three quarters of 2026, with compromised keys, targeted phishing and supply-chain attacks among the main causes.

CertiK's H1 2026 report recorded some $1.32 billion lost across 344 incidents, and its security dashboard puts third-quarter losses at $1.28 billion.

That figure predates the largest theft of the year. The FBI has attributed October's $6.4 billion hack of Binance, which took place during the Hanoi meeting, to North Korea's TraderTraitor group. North Korea has denied involvement.