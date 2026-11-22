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In brief Willow won the four-qubit magic square game 98.3% of the time, versus an 88.9% classical ceiling.

Separate tests involved 71 qubits in a coordination game and 105 in a shallow-circuit task.

The 105-qubit benchmark uses a conjectured classical bound and does not establish fault-tolerant computing.

Google says its Willow quantum processor won a mathematical coordination game 98.3% of the time, above the 88.9% maximum attainable by classical strategies, in a Science study published Thursday.

The experiment tests quantum contextuality, so measurement outcomes depend on what else is measured alongside them. Google researchers explained that “you cannot assign fixed, pre-existing values to everything you might measure.”

Don’t panic. The result does not mean Google has a commercial quantum computer, nor that its largest experiment beat every classical machine. The 98.3% figure came from four qubits—the basic unit of information used to encode data in quantum computing—the 105-qubit run tested a different, more limited challenge.

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The first test used the Mermin-Peres magic square game, which asks two players to fill intersecting parts of a three-by-three grid without communicating. Their answers must obey conflicting row-and-column rules and match at the shared square.

A prearranged classical strategy can succeed on no more than eight of nine assignments, or 88.9%. Entangled qubits can theoretically win every round, while Google’s physical processor won 98.3% across 900,000 trials, according to the researchers.

The researchers wrote that “our qubits coordinated better than any pre-written table allows.” Unavoidable hardware noise prevented the result from reaching the quantum ideal.

Google also measured contextuality. Any model with predetermined outcomes scores at most 4; quantum theory allows 6. Willow registered 5.590, with a reported uncertainty of 0.008.

Scaling up, with caveats

A separate GHZ parity game asked up to 71 entangled qubits to deliver coordinated binary answers. Success was measured against the strongest classical winning rate, which approaches 50% with more players; Google remained above that limit throughout its tests, despite accumulating hardware noise.

Researchers also verified genuine entanglement across 45 qubits. In the hidden linear function task, a shallow quantum circuit had to produce a binary string satisfying mathematical constraints. The processor reached roughly 60% success using 105 qubits.

Google says the tasks exposed small, systematic errors that conventional randomized tests can hide. Its corporate blog called contextuality testing “a sensitive new method to catch subtle hardware errors,” potentially helping engineers evaluate circuits used for chemistry and materials research.

The work follows Google's October report of a 40-fold error reduction in preparing magic states, a resource needed for fault-tolerant quantum computing.

For Bitcoin, the looming danger is that a future fault-tolerant quantum computer could break digital signatures, but that is still far from happening. Google’s 105-qubit task was instead a shallow mathematical circuit, and its largest instance still failed in about four out of 10 runs.