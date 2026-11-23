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In brief Czech customs and police have charged 15 people over BETFIN, an unlicensed online casino built on Polygon, and estimate the group's unlawful gains at $12 million.

Twenty people were detained in October raids involving nearly 300 officers and Europol staff. Three alleged organizers are in custody and face up to 13.5 years.

Investigators said the casino was centrally controlled despite its decentralized branding, used bots to inflate player numbers and issued billions of tokens.

Czech customs officers and police have charged 15 people over BETFIN, a crypto casino that investigators say operated without a gambling license while presenting itself as a decentralized project, authorities said on Thursday.

The group's unlawful gains so far total about 267 million koruna ($12.1 million), according to a joint statement from the Czech customs service and the National Centre Against Organised Crime (NCOZ). Officers detained 20 people and searched more than 40 homes and other premises in October, in an operation involving nearly 300 customs officers and police, as well as Europol staff.

Three alleged organizers are being held in custody. Those charged are accused of participating in an organized criminal group and operating gambling without a license, and the main organizers face up to 13.5 years in prison if convicted. Authorities seized assets worth about 100 million koruna ($4.5 million), including property, vehicles, jewelry, cash and crypto.

The agencies described it as the first Czech case in which suspected illegal gambling centered on a decentralized online casino using blockchain infrastructure, smart contracts and its own token.

How BETFIN worked

BETFIN presented itself as a decentralized casino with its own token traded on decentralized exchanges. Investigators hired a specialist firm to examine its smart contracts on the Polygon network, and analyzed more than 2.3 million bets placed by about 28,500 players. The project was promoted on social media, Telegram and Discord, as well as in online videos and at conferences.

Users could join in two ways, Michal Šimůnek, director of the customs service's search and supervision section, told a press conference near Prague on Thursday, according to the Czech News Agency (ČTK). They could buy tokens to play casino games such as roulette, or buy them as investors and become co-owners of the casino. Despite its decentralized branding, the group ran a centrally controlled system, he said.

A large share of player accounts were created by automated programs to inflate activity, Šimůnek said. "This created the casino's supposed profit, which was then redistributed to investors," he said, in comments translated from Czech.

Developers issued billions of tokens and steered investors to buy them off-exchange, which let the group raise money without moving the token's market price, Šimůnek added. Customs officers also found that the declared value of all tokens in circulation, more than 45 billion koruna ($2 billion), far exceeded the roughly 11 million koruna ($500,000) of liquidity on exchanges.

Czech news site Seznam Zprávy reported the raids in October, saying those detained included YouTubers who had promoted BETFIN, and that the project's token had already fallen close to zero in 2025.

The token, BET, has fallen further since. It traded at about $0.000001 on Monday, more than 99.9% below its all-time high of $0.002906, and hit a new all-time low within the past week, according to CoinGecko data. Its 24-hour trading volume was about $1,100, with both CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap putting its total supply at around 777.8 billion tokens.

NCOZ deputy director Petr Danko said using blockchain technology is not illegal, but using it outside the law is. The Czech state is the injured party, he said, because the group was required to obtain authorization to run gambling. Whether investors suffered losses will depend on the ongoing investigation, he added.

The High Prosecutor's Office in Olomouc is overseeing the case. Criminal proceedings are continuing, and authorities said they could not share further details.