Francis X. Suarez, mayor of Miami, has filed to run for U.S. President. Known as the "Bitcoin Mayor," Suarez has previously said he wants Miami to be a global crypto hub, personally investing in crypto in the wake of the passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, and pushed to receive his government paycheck and 401k benefit plan denominated in Bitcoin.

Suarez filed as a Republican today with the Federal Elections Commission, meaning he will be challenging former President Donald Trump for his party's nomination.

