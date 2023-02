Create an account to save your articles.

The judge presiding over Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal case has ordered the names of his bond signers to be revealed, according to court documents.

Andreas Paepcke put up $200,000 and Larry Kramer put up $500,000, the documents show. Both have worked at Stanford University—where both of the disgraced crypto mogul's parents have worked.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.