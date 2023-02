Create an account to save your articles.

Bitcoin today broke above $25,000 for the first time since June last year.

It has since dropped slightly: right now, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading hands for $24,998, according to CoinGecko data.

The asset took the rest of the market with it—seemingly unfazed by a U.S. regulatory crackdown. The total market capitalization for all crypto assets has jumped by roughly $100 billion over the last day.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.