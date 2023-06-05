This story comes from GG.

Following years of speculation, Apple officially revealed the Vision Pro, its augmented reality (AR) headset that enables real-world-meets-virtual experiences for entertainment, productivity, and more.

The Vision Pro is a standalone headset that looks like slim ski goggles, maintaining the sleek aesthetic of other Apple products. It features a mix of metal and fabric, plus the familiar "Digital Crown" dial from the Apple Watch. It also has an external display that shows the eyes of the wearer via internal cameras.

The headset will be priced at $3,499 and release in early 2024.

Apple's Vision Pro headset revealed by CEO Tim Cook at WWDC 2023. Image: Apple

"It's the first Apple product you look through and not at," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple announced the headset at its annual WWDC conference keynote, which is currently taking place as of this writing. Further details are currently being announced.

The Apple Vision Pro is built on the new R1 chip, which is based on Apple's own M2 chip from its Mac computer line, and has an external battery pack that connects via a cord as to not weigh down the visor. The battery will last for about two hours, but the headset can also be used

The headset is packed with external cameras and sensors, which enable hand and gesture-based navigation with no physical controller required.

