'The Most Important Event in Crypto History’: Twitter Reacts to Ethereum Merge

And we finalized!
Happy merge all. This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem. Everyone who helped make the merge happen should feel very proud today.
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 15, 2022
Epoch's are finalizing. Proof of Stake Ethereum is here!
Congratulations to the entire community. 🐼 pic.twitter.com/oRZBRCRgPc
— Joseph Lubin (@ethereumJoseph) September 15, 2022
Watching The Merge unfold be like watching Webb Telescope unfold.
Inspiring to see a complex process executed seamlessly, when so many steps could’ve gone wrong. Cost of failure could’ve been immense – billions of $ and hundreds of engineering years go down the drain. pic.twitter.com/rXr3XKe9XV
— Eli | STARK Maxi ✨🐺 (@EliBenSasson) September 15, 2022
Ethereum is ~10% faster on proof of stake. Previously blocks were produced every 13.3 seconds on average. Now, blocks are produced every 12 seconds. https://t.co/ZWaPdBHnVi
— prestonvanloon.eth (@preston_vanloon) September 15, 2022
The block times of the last 100 blocks!
Amazing stability after the merge! Only 1 missed block.
This is really the best case scenario! pic.twitter.com/dV1PF70vCL
— Martin Köppelmann 🇺🇦 (@koeppelmann) September 15, 2022
When you meet on Reddit and 4 years later reduce the world’s electricity consumption by 0.5% #EthereumMerge @prylabs @preston_vanloon pic.twitter.com/vxP2VoHIJG
— rauljordan.eth (@rauljordaneth) September 15, 2022
Ethereum critics weigh in
ETH fanboys watching the Merge with anticipation is funny. There can be no technical failures in Ethereum because Ethereum's existence isn't predicated on any technology - it already failed in 2016 with the DAO fork. What exists today is a database run by a marketing company. pic.twitter.com/prCltJ78w5
— Samson Mow (@Excellion) September 15, 2022
It’s all about the energy, stupid. Those who don’t realize this and actively run away from energy usage deserve what they get.
— Marty Bent (@MartyBent) September 15, 2022